UNISA Awards Master’s Degrees to Eritrea’s Justice Ministry Members

Congratulations to members of the Ministry of Justice who have successfully completed their Master of Law degrees from the University of South Africa!

In a special graduation ceremony held on May 21st in Asmara, over two dozen members of the Eritrean Ministry of Justice were awarded their Master of Law degrees by the University of South Africa (UNISA).

The ceremony celebrated their hard work and dedication, marking a momentous occasion for the Ministry of Justice and the graduates themselves.

The event took place at the Ministry of Justice premises in Asmara, graced by the presence of distinguished guests, including Vice-Principal Prof. Thenjiwe Meyiwa and Eritrean Minister of Justice Fawzia Hashim.

Numerous other invited guests also attended, contributing to an atmosphere of pride and accomplishment.

This graduation is a testament to the strong ties developed between Eritrea and universities in South Africa, particularly through the Human Resources Development Project (HRDP).

A few years ago, UNISA initiated training programs with the Eritrean Ministry of Justice, fully funded by the United Nations Development Program (UNDP).

This collaboration has been instrumental in enhancing the professional capabilities of Eritrean legal professionals, showcasing the positive impact of international partnerships on educational and professional development.