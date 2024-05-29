Biniam Girmay Triumphs at Circuit Franco-Belge

Axel Zingle (Cofidis) second, Marc Hirschi (UAE Team Emirates) third

Eritrean superstar Biniam Girmay (Intermarché-Wanty) clinched a significant victory at the Circuit Franco-Belge on May 29, 2024. This triumph came after his earlier withdrawal from the Giro d’Italia due to a crash.

The race featured a competitive field with several attacks, culminating in an uphill sprint finish where Biniam emerged victorious.

The Eritrean rider capitalized on a late attack by teammate Lorenzo Rota, patiently waiting for his rivals to exhaust themselves on the final climb. He then executed a perfectly timed acceleration, sprinting to the finish line for the win.

Axel Zingle (Cofidis) and Marc Hirschi (UAE Team Emirates) completed the podium, finishing in second and third place, respectively.

Fans and fellow Eritreans celebrated his win, marking another notable achievement for Eritrean cycling.

“My team deserves this victory. I’m delighted to reward their hard work in our home race. I was confident about my strength for the sprint and look forward to continue this way towards Tour de France,” Girmay said.

“This victory feels good. The season started very well for me in Australia, but after that, I wasn’t able to show my full potential in the classics due to bad luck,” Girmay said. “But I always kept believing in myself and working hard, which allowed me to be at the start of the Giro in good shape.”

The Giro d’Italia didn’t work out for Biniam Girmay, who crashed out on stage 4, but he made a quick return less than two weeks later and worked his way to second at the Rund um Köln over the weekend before his win today. [TN]

Biniam Girmay roars to victory 🥇🇪🇷 The winning sprint in Circuit Franco-Belge 🚀 🎥 Watch cycling on Eurosport, Discovery+ and Max pic.twitter.com/xXFyyBvwnw — Intermarché-Wanty (@IntermarcheW) May 29, 2024

Podium Circuit Franco-Belge: 🥇 Biniam Girmay

🥈 Axel Zingle

🥉 Marc Hirschi Biniam Girmay pedals his way across the finish line, taking the WIN at the 2024 Circuit Franco-Belge today! 🏆#Cycling #AfricanCycling #RoadCycling #Belgium #PodiumPursuit pic.twitter.com/j4FkAHE12U — Nora (@Nora_isle) May 29, 2024

(Image credit: Getty Images & Photo News)

Share this post: Facebook

Twitter

Telegram

WhatsApp

Email

Print

