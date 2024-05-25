Eritrea Celebrates 33 Years of Independence

May 24th holds a special place in the hearts of Eritreans, commemorating their hard-fought independence and the enduring peace they continue to uphold.

Eritrea enthusiastically celebrated its 33rd Independence Day on May 24, 2024, under the theme “Peace Anchored on Resilience.” The occasion was marked by heartfelt messages of congratulations from leaders across the globe.

Eritrean Independence Day is more than just a single-day event; it’s a week-long celebration filled with vibrant activities. The festivities included carnivals, street performances, concerts, parades, tent parties, and flag-waving. The entire nation came alive with patriotic spirit, reflecting the resilience and determination of Eritrea’s people.

The celebrations extended far beyond Eritrea’s borders as diaspora Eritreans joined in the festivities, showcasing their shared heritage and unity worldwide.

These global celebrations highlighted the enduring connection between Eritrea and its diaspora, reinforcing the strong sense of national pride that binds them together.

In his keynote speech, President Isaias Afwerki extended his congratulations to the people of Eritrea, both within the country and abroad, as well as to Eritrea’s friends worldwide. He acknowledged the collective efforts and sacrifices that have shaped Eritrea’s path to independence and sustained its progress.

President Isaias also used the occasion to deliver a critical examination of global power dynamics. He highlighted the unsustainable and potentially catastrophic consequences of Western strategies aimed at dominating and containing major global powers like Russia and China.

By drawing attention to these issues, President Isaias emphasized the importance of a balanced and multipolar world order, cautioning against the reckless policies that threaten global stability.

His speech underscored Eritrea’s stance on international solidarity and the need for equitable global relations. [TN]

JEDDAH ― Custodian of the Two Holy Mosques King Salman bin Abdulaziz Al Saud has congratulated Eritrean President Isaias Afwerki on the anniversary of his country’s Independence Day. Crown Prince and Prime Minister of Saudi Arabia Prince Mohammed bin Salman bin Abdulaziz Al… pic.twitter.com/vhz7AaxjxA — ⓉⓃ (@tesfanews) May 24, 2024

The Chinese Embassy in Eritrea wishes the people of Eritrea a happy Independence Day! We wish Eritrea prosperity and its people happiness! pic.twitter.com/Rp6ClkJipJ — Chinese Embassy in Eritrea (@ChinaEmbEritrea) May 24, 2024

🇪🇷 Today #Eritrea celebrates Independence Day. On May 24, 1993 – 3️⃣1️⃣ years ago – Eritrea was officially declared a sovereign state via a referendum vote. On the same day diplomatic relations between Russia & Eritrea were established. pic.twitter.com/sHWUBRzPx1 — MFA Russia 🇷🇺 (@mfa_russia) May 24, 2024

HE Prime Minister and Minister of Foreign Affairs sends congratulations to President of Eritrea on the anniversary of his country's Independence Day. #QNA pic.twitter.com/mzDHOZY7TI — Qatar News Agency (@QNAEnglish) May 24, 2024

HH the Amir sends congratulations to President of Eritrea on the anniversary of his country's Independence Day. #QNA pic.twitter.com/RZy8YbMuyz — Qatar News Agency (@QNAEnglish) May 24, 2024

ABU DHABI ― President His Highness Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan sent a congratulatory message to President Isaias Afwerki on the occasion of #Eritrea's Independence Day. #EritreaAt33 pic.twitter.com/i8xs0oxyAY — ⓉⓃ (@tesfanews) May 24, 2024

We send our warm congratulations to the people of #Eritrea 🇪🇷, as they celebrate their #IndependenceDay! Looking forward to further strengthening our friendship and cooperation! 🇷🇸🤝🇪🇷 pic.twitter.com/r5SyH9qz2i — MFA of Serbia (@MFASerbia) May 24, 2024

Greetings to FM Osman Saleh and the Government and people of Eritrea on their Independence Day. Value our friendly ties and development partnership. pic.twitter.com/78Dh3xapOi — Dr. S. Jaishankar (Modi Ka Parivar) (@DrSJaishankar) May 24, 2024

We congratulate our Eritrean friends on the occasion of the 33rd Independence Anniversary!

🇹🇷🤝🇪🇷 #Eritrea pic.twitter.com/IRn6pQPm9f — Türkiye in Eritrea (@TC_AsmaraBE) May 24, 2024

HH Deputy Amir sends congratulations to President of Eritrea on the anniversary of his country's Independence Day. #QNA pic.twitter.com/oPsTIWi7rA — Qatar News Agency (@QNAEnglish) May 24, 2024

H.E. President Hassan Sheikh Mohamud extends his heartfelt greetings to the Government and people of Eritrea on the occasion of the 33rd anniversary of their Independence Day. The people of Somalia join in commemorating Eritrea’s hard-fought journey to sovereignty, further… pic.twitter.com/i9CrYYZyMU — Villa Somalia (@TheVillaSomalia) May 24, 2024

Happy Independence Day Eritrea! pic.twitter.com/2q61wL7PBn — IGAD Secretariat (@IGADsecretariat) May 24, 2024

"On behalf of the United States of America, I congratulate the Eritrean people on the 33rd anniversary of their nation's independence. Working together towards our shared goals of peace and stability in the Horn of Africa will open opportunities to strengthen the ties between our… pic.twitter.com/ViZvOTneaG — ⓉⓃ (@tesfanews) May 24, 2024

On the occasion of Eritrea’s Independence Day, His Majesty King Charles has conveyed a message to His Excellency President Isaias Afwerki, sending his good wishes for a peaceful and prosperous future to the people of the State of Eritrea. pic.twitter.com/3AX54xhMRx — David McIlroy (@david_mcilroy) May 24, 2024

BAHRAIN ― His Royal Highness Prince Salman bin Hamad Al Khalifa, the Crown Prince and Prime Minister, today sent a cable of congratulations to the President of the State of #Eritrea, His Excellency Isaias Afwerki, on Eritrea’s Independence Day. #HappyIndependenceAnniversary 🇪🇷 pic.twitter.com/PQjiuAzCyU — ⓉⓃ (@tesfanews) May 23, 2024

Happy National Day! #HappyIndependenceDay ! to #Eritrea and to all #Eritreans. Heartfelt congratulations on this great celebration. pic.twitter.com/MjMu4uDyUr — French Embassy in Eritrea (@FranceinEritrea) May 24, 2024

