President of Eritrea Holds Talks With South Korean President

News
TesfaNews

President Isaias Afwerki met with President Yoon Suk Yeol of the Republic of Korea yesterday at the State House in Seoul, engaging in extensive discussions.

During the meeting, President Yeol congratulated President Isaias on the 30th anniversary of diplomatic ties between the two countries and expressed South Korea’s readiness to further strengthen relations and cooperation with Eritrea.

President Isaias expressed his appreciation to the people and Government of South Korea for the warm hospitality extended to him and his delegation. He also noted that the various summits recently convened by several partners attest to Africa’s growing importance and role in the newly emerging global order. President Isaias emphasized that these endeavors must be supported by Africa’s rapid industrialization to extricate the continent from a subsistence economy.

The two leaders underscored the need for a comprehensive document outlining the sectors of cooperation and the modalities for implementation, with specific phases and timelines. [Ministry of Information – Eritrea]

