President of Eritrea Holds Talks With South Korean President

President Isaias Afwerki met with President Yoon Suk Yeol of the Republic of Korea yesterday at the State House in Seoul, engaging in extensive discussions.

During the meeting, President Yeol congratulated President Isaias on the 30th anniversary of diplomatic ties between the two countries and expressed South Korea’s readiness to further strengthen relations and cooperation with Eritrea.

President Isaias expressed his appreciation to the people and Government of South Korea for the warm hospitality extended to him and his delegation. He also noted that the various summits recently convened by several partners attest to Africa’s growing importance and role in the newly emerging global order. President Isaias emphasized that these endeavors must be supported by Africa’s rapid industrialization to extricate the continent from a subsistence economy.

The two leaders underscored the need for a comprehensive document outlining the sectors of cooperation and the modalities for implementation, with specific phases and timelines. [Ministry of Information – Eritrea]

– – – –

KOREA ― President Isaias Afwerki met with South Korean President Yoon Suk Yeol. His participation in the first #KoreaAfricaSummit presents an opportunity to enhance the economic partnership between the two countries. #EritreaKoreaPartnership 🇪🇷🤝🇰🇷 On the first day of the… pic.twitter.com/Eu2jAF1ZYy — ⓉⓃ (@tesfanews) June 5, 2024

🇪🇷🤝 🇰🇷 After successfully completing the Sembel residential complex in 1996, Keangnam Enterprise Ltd began a similar project in the port city of #Massawa. This area, much like in Asmara, is known as 'Enda Korea'. #EritreaKoreaPartnership #KoreaAfricaSummit pic.twitter.com/3XKP7ZRdgQ — ⓉⓃ (@tesfanews) June 5, 2024

#SouthKorea to boost cooperation with African nations 💰 Development aid to Africa: $10B over 6 years

📈 Export financing: $14B

📊 Focus on key minerals, digital transformation, and trade

🚗 Hyundai pushes for electrification#SouthKoreaAfricaSummit #Africa pic.twitter.com/IjLCB031St — Hadelibi☝♡ (@Ternafi) June 4, 2024

