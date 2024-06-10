Eritrea: Awet Habte Wins the 2024 Asmara Marathon

Awet Habte emerged as the winner of the Asmara Marathon 2024, held today on the main streets of Asmara, witnessed by tens of thousands of spectators.

Awet Habte, a member of the Southern region athletics team, finished the race in 2 hours, 17 minutes, and 9 seconds, securing the Gold Medal, 6,000 Dollars, and a large trophy.

Olympian athlete Okbai Tsegai, representing the Defense Forces, won the Silver Medal and 4,000 Dollars, while his teammate Musie Estifanos took the Bronze Medal and 2,000 Dollars.

This year alone, Awet Habte has also won the 2024 Doha Marathon in Qatar and the national road race held in connection with the 33rd Independence Day anniversary.

Athletes from South Sudan, Kenya, and Uganda participated in the race.

In the 10 km women’s race, national marathon record holder and Olympian Nazareth Woldu claimed the Gold Medal.

[Source: MOI ERITREA]

