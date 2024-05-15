2nd India-Eritrea Foreign Office Consultations Held in Delhi

“Discussions covered entire range of bilateral relations including development cooperation and capacity building in the spirit of South-South Cooperation.”

The second round of Foreign Office Consultations (FOC) between India and Eritrea was held in New Delhi on 15 May, 2024. The Indian Delegation was led by, Dr. M. Suresh Kumar, Joint Secretary (WANA), Ministry of External Affairs. Mr. Ibrahim Osman Mahmud, Director General, Ministry of Foreign Affairs, led the Eritrean delegation.

The first round of political consultation was held in October 2018 in Asmara, Eritrea.

Discussions were held in a cordial and constructive manner on wide range of bilateral, regional and multilateral issues. They focused on further promoting developmental cooperation and capacity building in the spirit of South-South cooperation.

Both sides also discussed existing cooperation in the fields of agriculture and food processing, health, pharmaceuticals, renewable energy, mining, trade and investment and ways to further broaden and deepen their cooperation.

Underlining the importance of Digital Public Infrastructure as a focus area for cooperation, they discussed possible support/ cooperation to improve digital governance architecture in Eritrea.

The two sides also exchanged views on regional and global issues of mutual interest.

India and Eritrea share warm and cordial ties and both sides agreed to give further impetus to further strengthen bilateral relations.

The next round of FOC will be held in Eritrea at a mutually convenient time.

[SOURCE: Ministry of External Affairs – Government of India]

2nd India-Eritrea FOC held in New Delhi today. Discussions covered entire range of bilateral relations including development cooperation and capacity building in the spirit of South-South Cooperation. Regional and global issues of mutual interest were also discussed. pic.twitter.com/p70oMmgT3I — Randhir Jaiswal (@MEAIndia) May 15, 2024

Share this post: Facebook

Twitter

Telegram

WhatsApp

Email

Print

