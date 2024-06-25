Mattei Plan: Proposal for an Italy-Eritrea Strategic Partnership

“Italy can play a fundamental role for the development of Eritrea and the stability of the area” – Minister Urso

A strategic partnership between Italy and Eritrea in four priority sectors: this is what Eritrean President Isaias Afwerki hopes for during the bilateral summit with the Minister of Business and Made in Italy, Adolfo Urso, in the presence of representatives from major Italian companies.

Renewable energy, water, manufacturing, and infrastructure, for road, rail, and port development. These are the priority sectors indicated to Urso by President Afwerki for the economic and productive development of Eritrea.

Additionally, there are new and further collaborations planned in mining, agriculture, livestock, tourism, and air transport, for the restoration of the historic center of Asmara, as well as in the fields of healthcare and pharmaceuticals.

“Everywhere emerges the desire for Italy and the awareness that our country can play a crucial role today in the development of the country and the stability of the region,” Minister Urso stated on the sidelines of the summit, which continued today with visits to various companies and production facilities in the Asmara region.

Urso is accompanied on his official visit to the African country by an Italian delegation consisting of the director of Enel Grids & Innovability, the CEO of Fincantieri Infrastructure, the head of international affairs of Ferrovie dello Stato, and the international agronomic director of Bonifiche Ferraresi.

This morning, the delegation visited several production sites along with Eritrean Foreign Minister Osman Saleh Mohammed, economic advisor Hagos Gebrehiwet, and Minister of Industry and Commerce Nesredin Bekit.

They visited the Asmara station, where the railway connection to Massawa, built by Italians in the last century, originates, including the mechanical workshop; an Italian-built glass factory abandoned for decades; an important dam recently constructed with a photovoltaic plant; an intensive livestock farm; and an agricultural area recently converted to plantation.

“Italian companies have a natural inclination to work in Eritrea, as demonstrated by the longstanding relationships developed over the years and Italy’s tangible presence wherever there is a production site, clearly visible in machinery and know-how,” commented Urso.

Also present was the head of telemedicine from the “Agostino Gemelli” Policlinic, who had the opportunity to explore potential healthcare collaborations with Asmara at the local hospital. (Source: Ministry of Business and Made in Italy)

– – – – –

Le imprese italiane hanno una naturale predisposizione a lavorare in Eritrea, come dimostrano i consolidati rapporti sviluppati negli anni e la presenza tangibile dell’Italia ovunque vi sia un sito produttivo, visibile nei macchinari e nel know-how. La visita di diversi… pic.twitter.com/xGqewJBOKO — Adolfo Urso (@adolfo_urso) June 25, 2024

Italian Delegation led by Minister Adolfo Urso and that consists of CEOs of various companies visited today Gergera Dam & associated agro-industrial plants in Dibarwa Sub-Zone; as well as the Main Railway Station and repair workshops in Asmara first built in 1911. pic.twitter.com/ARS3Ava3ai — Yemane G. Meskel 🇪🇷 (@hawelti) June 25, 2024

