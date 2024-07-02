Biniam Girmay: First Black African to Win Tour de France Stage

HISTORIC. First Tour de France stage victory for Bini, his team and Eritrea.

Eritrean cyclist Biniam Girmay made history by becoming the first Black African rider to win a stage at the Tour de France. His victory in the third stage of the 2024 Tour de France, which was also the longest leg of the race, was celebrated widely across the mainstream media as wella as social media platforms.

This achievement is seen as a significant milestone for African cycling and has been hailed as a source of inspiration for young African athletes.

Girmay finished just ahead of Fernando Gaviria and Arnaud De Lie. He said his win was “for all Africans.”

“We must be proud now. We are really part of the big races,” he said. “Now it’s our moment. It’s our time.”

Before the podium celebration, Girmay went over and greeted Eritrean fans waving their country’s green, red and blue flag.

“There is a whole continent that has been waiting for this,” said Aike Visbeek, the performance director for Girmay’s Intermarche-Wanty team. “It’s been done now, and I hope it will open the floodgates for more riders from Africa. He’s an ambassador in every way.”

Girmay also made history in Italy two years ago when he won a stage at the Giro d’Italia to become the first Black African to take a victory in a Grand Tour.

Also in 2022, Girmay became the first rider from a sub-Saharan country to win a single-day classic at the Gent-Wevelgem race.

Mark Cavendish too complimented Girmay.

“That’s just massive. Cycling is massive in Eritrea. It’s super good for him and for African cycling,” Cavendish said. “He’s a legend, isn’t he?”

RETWEET to share this historic Tour de France victory from Biniam Girmay🥇🇪🇷 #TDF2024 pic.twitter.com/WAPQf1da7E — Intermarché-Wanty (@IntermarcheW) July 1, 2024

Immense pride as #Eritrea n cyclist #BiniamGirmay becomes the first Black African to win a Stage – the 3rd, and also the longest leg of this year's prestigious Tour De France spanning 231km. Biniam's inspiring personal achievement also marks a historic moment for his country and… — Moussa Faki Mahamat (@AUC_MoussaFaki) July 2, 2024

HUGE CONGRATS TO ALL ERITREANS: BINIAM GIRMAY MAKES HISTORY AND WINS STAGE 3 OF TOUR DE FRANCE.

WE SHARE THIS HAPPINESS WITH OUR ERITREAN FRIENDS. pic.twitter.com/hXbGHTkd8i — Chinese Embassy in Eritrea (@ChinaEmbEritrea) July 1, 2024

Historique ! « I’m super happy » La fierté et le bonheur du sprinter érythréen Biniam Girmay vainqueur de la 3ème étape du #TourDeFrance #Afrique 👍🏾 https://t.co/f69HEsuMKw — LaMarcheDuMondeRFI (@LaMarcheDuMonde) July 1, 2024

Biniam Girmay of Eritrea and Team Intermarche – Wanty made history today, becoming the first Black African rider to win a stage at the Tour de France

📸: @Dario_beli, Tim de Waele #TDF2024 pic.twitter.com/rPHELQip8z — Getty Images Sport (@GettySport) July 1, 2024

🤩 History has been made 🤩 Former UCI @WCC_cycling athlete @GrmayeBiniam 🇪🇷 took his first stage win at @LeTour with an impressive sprint 🔥#TDF2024 pic.twitter.com/fo65rhOIWm — UCI (@UCI_cycling) July 1, 2024

