Italy Business Minister Meets Eritrean President in Asmara

“Eritrea priority country for the Mattei Plan”

“President Afwerki is fully aware of the strategic value of the Mattei Plan and the role Italy can play as a bridge between Europe and Africa. Together, we can build a shared future in security.“

This was reported by the Minister of Enterprises and Made in Italy, Adolfo Urso, at the end of his lengthy meeting in Asmara with Eritrean President Isaias Afwerki.

The summit between Urso and Afwerki was also attended by the Eritrean Foreign Minister, Osman Saleh, the Minister of Trade and Industry, Nesredin Bekit, the Minister of Transport and Telecommunications, Woldemichael Abraha, the Minister of Health, Fozia Hashim, and the Commissioner for Culture and Sport, Ambassador Zemede Tecle.

Present at the meeting were the highest-ranking officials of the Eritrean state: an unusual arrangement that underscores the great significance President Afwerki has attached to the first mission of a minister from the Meloni government in his country.

“We had perceived, during the early year meetings in Rome, that there was a strong desire from Eritrea towards Italy,” added Urso. “Now, we can open a new significant phase, with the decisive contribution of our companies in sectors crucial for the development of this country, which is a priority for the Mattei Plan. This initial meeting confirms that we are on the right track.”

During his mission to Rome last January, the Eritrean President had indeed seized the opportunity of the Italy-Africa summit to hold bilateral meetings with the Prime Minister, Giorgia Meloni, as well as several ministers of the Italian government, including Urso himself.

The official visit to Eritrea by the Minister of Enterprises and Made in Italy, on behalf of the Prime Minister, marks the first significant follow-up to what has been previously discussed, aiming to fully embrace the new phase that has opened up.

Minister Urso’s mission will continue tomorrow and Wednesday, in the presence of a delegation of major Italian companies, with further targeted meetings on the sectors identified by both governments for the economic, industrial, and commercial development of Eritrea. (Source: Ministero delle Imprese e del Made in Italy)

Pres. Isaias Afwerki met, at Denden Guest House this afternoon, Italian Delegation led by Mr. Adolfo Urso, Minister of Enterprises & Made In Italy. Pres. Isaias commended the Italian Initiative taken at this auspicious time & which was a testimony to historical bilateral ties pic.twitter.com/O7e5Sn46DR — Yemane G. Meskel 🇪🇷 (@hawelti) June 24, 2024

In the extensive discussions, President Isaias elaborated on the potential & prospects of phased Italian investment in several sectors including energy; physical infrastructure & ports; fisheries & agricultural; manufacturing aimed at exports; as well as water infrastructure. pic.twitter.com/uhFpeEIwD7 — Yemane G. Meskel 🇪🇷 (@hawelti) June 24, 2024

