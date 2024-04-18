life-size bronze statue of Pushkin in front of the Asmara Public Library

225th Anniversary of Russian Poet Alexander Pushkin

News
TesfaNewsLeave a Comment on 225th Anniversary of Russian Poet Alexander Pushkin

The Russian embassy in Asmara is making preparations to commemorate the 225th anniversary of the birth of the renowned Russian poet Alexander Pushkin.

The connection between the Russian poet and Eritrea can be traced through Pushkin’s great-grandfather, Abraham Hannibal who was born in 1696 in a village near Debarwa town, Eritrea.

Abraham Hannibal was kidnapped and brought to Russia as a child, where he was eventually adopted by Peter the Great and became a prominent military engineer and General.

In 2009, Moscow erected a life-size bronze statue of Pushkin in front of the Asmara Public Library to honor his heritage and to symbolize cultural exchange between the two countries. [TN]

(Photo source: pamyatnikpushkinu.ru)