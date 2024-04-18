225th Anniversary of Russian Poet Alexander Pushkin

The Russian embassy in Asmara is making preparations to commemorate the 225th anniversary of the birth of the renowned Russian poet Alexander Pushkin.

The connection between the Russian poet and Eritrea can be traced through Pushkin’s great-grandfather, Abraham Hannibal who was born in 1696 in a village near Debarwa town, Eritrea.

Abraham Hannibal was kidnapped and brought to Russia as a child, where he was eventually adopted by Peter the Great and became a prominent military engineer and General.

In 2009, Moscow erected a life-size bronze statue of Pushkin in front of the Asmara Public Library to honor his heritage and to symbolize cultural exchange between the two countries. [TN]

Today #Russia n Ambassador to #Eritrea , H.E. Igor Mozgo met with the Commissioner of Culture and Sports of Eritrea, Ambassador Zemede Tekle. They discussed preparation for the celebration of the 225 anniversary of the birth of the great Russian poet A. Pushkin, including a… pic.twitter.com/IMaRN9Jcqz — Ghideon Musa (@GhideonMusa) April 18, 2024

(Photo source: pamyatnikpushkinu.ru)

