China Respects Eritrea’s Independent Path

Both parties agreed on the importance of their strategic ties for mutual benefit.

Eritrea and China are strengthening their ties for expanded cooperation, as emphasized by President Isaias Afwerki and China’s Special Envoy to the Horn of Africa, Ambassador Xue Bing, in their recent discussions in Asmara.

Their discussion centered around mutual interests in bilateral economic cooperation, with Eritrea finalizing preparations for expanded collaboration, including participation in the upcoming Forum on China-Africa Cooperation (FOCAC) Summit in Beijing in September.

President Isaias emphasized the importance of regional peace, specifically highlighting the Horn of Africa, the Red Sea, the Nile Basin, and the Arabian Gulf. He also strongly condemned the indiscriminate killings and destruction carried out by Israel in Gaza.

Ambassador Xue Bing expressed China’s appreciation for Eritrea’s independent, principled, and non-aligned foreign policy, highlighting Eritrea’s role in promoting peace and stability in the Horn of Africa.

Ambassador Xue Bing, who visited Eritrea in December 2023, expressed his expectation for both nations to strengthen their longstanding and strategic ties while collaborating against hegemonic and domination mindsets. [TN]

President Isaias Afwerki received, at the Denden Guest House this morning, Ambassador Xue Bing, China's Special Envoy to the Horn. The discussions centered on progress in Eritrea-China strategic ties as well as regional/international issues of mutual importance to both countries pic.twitter.com/t9huMIpPEO — Yemane G. Meskel 🇪🇷 (@hawelti) April 7, 2024

