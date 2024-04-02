President of Eritrea Meets Deputy Commander of Russian Navy

The visit of the Russian delegation to Eritrea represents a pivotal moment in the diplomatic history of the two nations.

In a significant milestone marking the 30th anniversary of diplomatic relations between the Russian Federation and Eritrea, a senior delegation led by Vice Admiral Vladimir Kasatonov, Deputy Commander-in-Chief of the Russian Navy, arrived in the Red Sea port city of Massawa amidst a warm welcome.

The visit, laden with diplomatic significance, underscores the deepening ties between the two nations and highlights the prospects for enhanced bilateral cooperation across various sectors.

Upon their arrival, the Russian delegation was received with great enthusiasm by General Filipos Woldeyohannes, Chief of Staff of the Eritrean Defense Forces, Ambassador Zemede Tekle, Commissioner of Culture and Sports, and Army Commanders.

This reception symbolizes the mutual respect and cordial relations that exist between Eritrea and Russia.

This morning, a pivotal meeting between President Isaias Afwerki and the Russian delegation was held in Massawa, further cemented the commitment to strengthen bilateral ties, as outlined during the Africa-Russia Summit in St. Petersburg.

The discussions focused on a wide array of areas including infrastructure development, energy cooperation, mining ventures, agricultural initiatives, utilization of marine resources, and collaboration in defense and security realms.

Particularly noteworthy were the deliberations concerning Russian support for regional peace and stability efforts in the Red Sea and Horn of Africa regions. This underscores Russia’s proactive engagement in contributing to the broader regional security architecture, a gesture that resonates positively with Eritrea and its neighboring countries.

During the visit, President Isaias Afwerki, accompanied by Vice Admiral Vladimir Kasatonov, toured the Russian frigate Marshal Shaposhinkov, which arrived in Massawa for a five-day port call. This gesture not only commemorates the three-decade-long diplomatic ties but also underscores the growing maritime cooperation between the two nations.

The arrival of the Russian Pacific Fleet frigate Marshal Shaposhinkov in Massawa last week (March 28) marks yet another significant chapter in the longstanding relationship between Russia and Eritrea. This port call serves as a testament to the enduring friendship and cooperation between the two nations, rooted in shared values and mutual interests.

The Marshall Shaposhnikov (BPK543) is a modernized Udaloy-class destroyer that has been reclassified as a frigate. Throughout much of 2023, this frigate, along with the destroyer Admiral Panteleyev and the navy tanker Vladimir Kolechitskiy, were stationed in the Indian Ocean. Among their various activities during this period, they engaged in exercises alongside ships from the Indian Navy.

As the commemoration of the 30th anniversary of diplomatic relations unfolds, the visit of the Russian delegation reaffirms the commitment of both nations to deepen cooperation and explore new avenues for partnership. The discussions held in Massawa set the stage for a promising future of collaboration, reflecting the shared vision of Russia and Eritrea for a more prosperous and stable region.

The visit of the Russian delegation to Eritrea represents a pivotal moment in the diplomatic history of the two nations. It not only celebrates the achievements of the past three decades but also paves the way for a dynamic and fruitful partnership in the years to come.

As both countries continue to navigate the complexities of the modern world, their shared commitment to friendship and cooperation will undoubtedly contribute to regional peace, stability, and prosperity. [TN]

Russia's Pacific Fleet frigate Marshal Shaposhinkov arrived in Massawa today for five-day port-call in commemoration of 30th Anniversary of diplomatic ties between Russia & Eritrea. Welcoming ceremony included naval show by Eritrea's Navy in presence of senior GOE/EDF officials pic.twitter.com/qsR9jn6tOv — Yemane G. Meskel 🇪🇷 (@hawelti) March 28, 2024

Delegation led by Deputy Commander-in-Chief of Russian Navy, Vice Admiral Vladimir Kasatonov, arrived in Massawa in late afternoon hours today. Delegation was accorded warm welcome by General Philipos Woldeyohannes,Chief of Staff of Eritrea's Defence Forces, & senior Commanders pic.twitter.com/RVHCP6YJxs — Yemane G. Meskel 🇪🇷 (@hawelti) April 1, 2024

President Isaias Afwerki met & held extensive discussions in Massawa tdy with Delegation led by Vice Admiral Vladimir Kasatonov, Deputy Commander-in-Chief of Russian Navy. The discussions centered on enhancement of bilateral ties outlined in St. Petersburg at Africa-Russia Summit pic.twitter.com/YvSJ4hyzIQ — Yemane G. Meskel 🇪🇷 (@hawelti) April 2, 2024

