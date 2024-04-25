World-class Athlete from Eritrea Wins Vienna City Marathon

With a stellar time of 2:24:08, Nazareth Weldu not only emerged triumphant but also earned her spot at the Paris Olympics.

At the 41st Vienna City Marathon (VCM) on April 21st, Nazareth Weldu, a world-class athlete and holder of the national marathon record, emerged victorious securing Eritrea’s first-ever victory at the VCM.

At 34 years old, Nazareth Weldu showcased her unparalleled endurance and skill as she conquered the grueling course, crossing the finish line in a spectacular time of 2 hours, 24 minutes, and 8 seconds.

Her remarkable performance left her closest competitor, Faith Chepkoech of Kenya, trailing behind by an impressive margin of 2 minutes and 14 seconds.

This triumph guarantees Nazareth a spot at the upcoming Paris Olympics in July, and become the only athlete in the race to do so.

As Nazareth prepares to represent Eritrea on the Olympic stage, she carries with her the hopes and dreams of a nation.

“It was a great day for me. My big goal was to qualify for the Olympic Games and if possible I wanted to win – I have achieved both,” said Nazret Weldu, who was fourth at the World Championships in Eugene in 2022.

“Apart from the wind, it was a fantastic race. This victory gives me a lot of confidence. I will now try to win a medal at the Olympic Games in Paris and then I hope to come back to Vienna next year to run faster.”

Women:

1. Nazret Weldu (ERI) 2:24:08

2. Faith Chepkoech (KEN) 2:26:22

3. Rebecca Tanui (KEN) 2:26:53

4. Jovana De La Cruz Capani (PER) 2:27:54

5. Lilia Fisikovici (MDA) 2:30:06

6. Shyline Torotich (KEN) 2:30:36

7. Leydy Romero (COL) 2:30:37

8. Helalia Johannes (NAM) 2:30:53

9. Mokulubete Makatisi (LES) 2:30:54

10. Julia Mayer (AUT) 2:31:25

#VCM2024 Nazret Weldu wins the Vienna City Marathon in 2:24:08 (unofficial). She will be on the start line in Paris at the Olympic Games in August! — Vienna City Marathon (@Vienna_Marathon) April 21, 2024

(Photo source: VCM News)

