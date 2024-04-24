Setting a Precedent: Eritrea’s Landmark Legislation on Plastic Usage

In 2002, plastic bags were banned in Asmara, following similar bans in other urban areas. In 2004, a national legal notice was enacted to ban plastic bags across Eritrea. This nationwide ban, effective from January 2005, prohibited the import, production, sale, or distribution of plastic bags and imposed hefty fines, primarily targeting producers and distributors. Eritrea became one of the first countries in Africa and among the few globally to implement such a ban.

In the realm of environmental protection, Eritrea stands as a pioneering nation with its early adoption of a plastic ban. As the world grapples with the escalating crisis of plastic pollution, Eritrea’s decisive action back in 2002 set a precedent for the continent and the globe.

The legislation, documented in Legal Notice No. 63 of 2002, specifically target plastic bags made of high-density or low-density polyethylene that do not exceed two millimeters in thickness. The legislation prohibits their production, import, sale, or distribution. Violators face penalties for non-compliance.

The ban was a bold step towards safeguarding the environment from the perils of non-biodegradable waste.

The advantages of this ban have been manifold for Eritrea’s environment. By eliminating the use of plastic bags, the country has significantly reduced the volume of waste that ends up in landfills, waterways, and oceans. This has not only curtailed the visual blight of littered landscapes but also mitigated the threat to marine life, which often mistakes plastic debris for food.

Moreover, the ban has fostered a culture of sustainability among the populace. It has encouraged the adoption of reusable bags and containers, thus promoting a circular economy where resources are utilized more efficiently and responsibly. This shift in consumer behavior has also spurred innovation, with the market responding by offering eco-friendly alternatives that are both practical and sustainable.

The environmental benefits of Eritrea’s plastic ban extend beyond waste reduction. By curtailing the production and consumption of plastic, the country has also reduced its carbon footprint. The manufacturing of plastics is energy-intensive and contributes significantly to greenhouse gas emissions. Therefore, the ban supports global efforts to combat climate change by reducing the demand for fossil fuel-derived products.

Eritrea’s commitment to environmental stewardship through its plastic ban is a testament to the positive impact that policy can have on the health of our planet. As the country marks two decades since the implementation of this landmark regulation, it serves as an inspiring example for nations worldwide to follow suit and take decisive action against plastic pollution.

Eritrea’s plastic ban, therefore, has been a boon to its environment, setting a benchmark for waste management and environmental conservation. It is a clear demonstration that proactive measures and strong political will can lead to significant ecological benefits and pave the way for a greener, more sustainable future. [TN]

