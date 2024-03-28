Russian Pacific Fleet Calls at Eritrea’s Massawa Port

Today, the Pacific Fleet frigate Marshal Shaposhnikov from Russia docked in Massawa, marking the start of a five-day port-call to honor the 30th Anniversary of diplomatic relations between Russia and Eritrea.

A welcoming ceremony, attended by the Eritrean Navy and Coast Guard, alongside the Russian Ambassador to Eritrea, H.E. Igor Mozgo, and high-ranking Eritrean Defense officials, greeted the arrival.

Russian authorities announced earlier today that a group of Pacific Fleet warships, including the Varyag missile cruiser and the Marshal Shaposhnikov frigate, had successfully navigated the Bab-el-Mandeb Strait and entered the Red Sea.

In March, the Varyag missile cruiser and Marshal Shaposhnikov frigate participated in the Sea Security Belt-2024 joint international naval exercise alongside Iranian and Chinese naval vessels.

This week, ships from the Pacific Fleet carried out anti-piracy operations and practiced destroying unmanned boats in the Gulf of Aden within the Arabian Sea.

India’s First Training Squadron (1TS) ship made a similar inaugural port-call at Massawa port from April 23 to 25, 2022, as part of its overseas deployment. [TN]

🇷🇺🇪🇷“ The first for 30 years of diplomatic relations between Russia and Eritrea, the Russian Navy frigate arrived at the Eritrean port "Massawa". Navy frigate of the Russian Pacific Fleet "Marshal Shaposhnikov" will stay in Eritrea until April 5, 2024.#Russia #Eritrea pic.twitter.com/Gt8WAz44n9 — Chiara 🇷🇺 (@chiara_russkiy) March 28, 2024

1st Training Squadron @Indiannavy INS Tir, Sujata and ICGS Sarathi made a port call at Massawa on April 23-25. It interacted with Eritrean naval counterparts and imparted onboard training to Eritrean naval personnel. Ambassador and senior Eritrean Navy officials visted the Ships. pic.twitter.com/DIFO1RvHwq — India in Eritrea (@IndiaEritrea) April 26, 2022

