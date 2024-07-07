Eritrea’s Biniam Grimay Takes Second Tour de France Stage Win

The sprinter from Eritrea showed off his speed once again, winning a bunch sprint to take his second stage win of this Tour.

Eritrea’s Biniam Girmay won a second stage at the Tour de France on Saturday when he edged a closing sprint to cement his status as the race’s fastest man.

Two-time Tour champion Tadej Pogacar kept the yellow jersey.

Girmay, who became the first Black rider to win a Tour stage this week, timed his effort perfectly at the end of the long stretch of road leading to the finish of Stage 8.

“To win one stage is already unbelievable, and winning a second stage while wearing the green jersey even more so,” Girmay said.

The tough false flat finish suited his style, and he made the most of it to beat Jasper Philipsen and Arnaud De Lie, extending his lead at the top of the rankings for the best sprinter’s green jersey.

“Today’s finish was perfect for me and I was super confident,” Girmay said. “I guess also then, the Tour de France being one of the hardest races in the world, once you win a stage you become aware that you are amongst the very best and that spurs you on.”

The stage finished in Colombey-les-Deux-Eglises, the home and final resting place of the late Charles de Gaulle. The former French President launched the French Resistance from a base in London and along with the Allies liberated France from the Nazis in 1944.

There was no major change in the general classification. Pogacar kept a 33-second lead over Remco Evenepoel, and two-time defending champion Jonas Vingegaard was in third place, lagging 1:15 behind.

The stage started with a high-octane pace as three riders — Neilson Powless, Stefan Bissegger, Jonas Abrahamsen — immediately jumped out of the peloton to open a 30-second gap at the front.

Despite having two men in the breakaway, EF Education-EasyPost riders later attacked from the main pack on hilly, wet roads and a group including Mark Cavendish got dropped. (Source: The Associated Press)

