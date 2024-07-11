Tour de France: Hat-trick for Eritrea’s Biniam Girmay on Stage 12

Intermarché-Wanty’s sprint king secures his third victory in just 11 days.

Biniam Girmay has once again proven his prowess on the cycling stage, winning the 12th stage of the Tour de France in a thrilling mass dash to the finish line. This victory, his third in this year’s race, extends his lead in the sprint points classification.

Girmay’s impressive performance continues to captivate fans and solidify his position as a dominant force in the sprint category.

Bini’s historic journey in this year’s Tour began with a groundbreaking win on the third day in Turin, marking him as the first black African to secure a stage victory in the prestigious race. His momentum didn’t wane as he clinched another stage win on the eighth day.

These victories not only highlight his exceptional talent but also underscore his determination and resilience in a field of elite competitors.

Stage 12 saw Biniam Girmay demonstrate his sprinting superiority once more, finishing ahead of notable cyclists Wout van Aert and Pascal Ackermann in a tightly packed sprint finish.

His consistent top performances have earned him a commanding lead in the sprint points race, amassing 328 points compared to Jasper Philipsen’s 217. With few sprint stages remaining, Girmay is well-positioned to maintain his lead and possibly secure the green jersey.

However, the day’s events were not without mishaps. Title contender Primož Roglič, who had been fourth overall, suffered a fall that left his shoulder bleeding and caused him to finish 2 minutes and 27 seconds behind Girmay.

Despite this setback, the Tour continues to offer a blend of triumphs and trials, with Girmay’s remarkable achievements shining brightly as a beacon of inspiration for many. [TN]

💚 Biniam Girmay leads the Tour de France points classification by 107 points 🇪🇷💚 🥇 Biniam Girmay: 328 points

🥈 Jasper Philipsen: 221 points

🥉 Anthony Turgis: 141 points#TDF2024 pic.twitter.com/WoQZMfwznE — Intermarché-Wanty (@IntermarcheW) July 11, 2024

🇪🇷 Crazy celebrations in Asmara after Biniam Girmay wins again in Tour de France 🥇🥇🥇 #TDF2024 pic.twitter.com/J4xHOG6hTl — Intermarché-Wanty (@IntermarcheW) July 11, 2024

