Pedal Power: Eritrea Bags More Gold at All African Games

Pedaling to victory

The Red Sea Camels of Eritrea bagged two gold medals and a silver medal in day-three of the on-going 13th All African Games held at Olebu-Ablekuma route in Accra.

The Red Sea Camels of Eritrea headed by Sprinter Nahom Zeray Araya exhibited power, pace, and precision in the 84 kilometers men’s elite race over 30 laps.

He came first followed by his country man Merhawi Kudus and South African Blaine Conrad finished third to place the medal’s zones.

In the U-23 category, it was Nahom Zeray Araya again who won the first position followed by De Comarmond Aurelie of Mauritius and Blaine Conrad of South Africa.

In all, 96 riders took part in the men’s elite where 34 dropped along the way including Ghana’s contingents with 31 riders completing the task.

In the women’s category of 56km race over 20 laps, South African Hayley Preen won gold medal followed by Greff Anri Krugel of Namibia and Diane Ingabre of Rwanda placing third.

A total of 44 female riders started but 22 pulled out of the race including Ghana’s sole representatives.

The competition would continue on Thursday and Friday with Time Trials and would be climaxed with the Mixed Relay on Saturday. [By Rihana Adam | Ghana News Agency]

Congrats!! Eritrea has secured 5 medals, 3 Gold, 1 Silver & 1 Bronze, today at the All African Games. At the men Criterium 3 Eritrean riders, Nahom, Merhawi & Milkias came in 1st to 3rd respectively dominating the event. Meanwhile, Nahom has also taken the Gold for the U-23 cat. pic.twitter.com/BxifvkXgap — Tesfaldet Mebrahtu (@tesfaldetsport) March 12, 2024

Eritrean rider Adiam Dawit who settled for silver at the U-23 Women’s Road Race at the All African Games has secured a Gold medal today at the U-23 Criterium race. The Men’s Criterium has not finished. Stay online for the up-date. pic.twitter.com/lXBNSGaXla — Tesfaldet Mebrahtu (@tesfaldetsport) March 12, 2024

Bronze medal for team Eritrea today through Merhawi @ the All African Games, while Dawit came in 5th from a breakaway of 5. Also Nahom took Broze @ the U-23 category. Meanwhile from yesterday’s women race, Adiam got silver & Monaliza the Bronze @ the U-23 category. congrats!! pic.twitter.com/8hTI7gCN8k — Tesfaldet Mebrahtu (@tesfaldetsport) March 10, 2024

Eritrean cycling National Team continues amassing medals in Accra. The Women’s National Team has won Gold today at the TTT after an excellent team work that enabled them to gain 8 sec over this year’s favorite South Africa. A well-deserved win!!

Stay online for the Men’s TTT. pic.twitter.com/UNvQl8EZDC — Tesfaldet Mebrahtu (@tesfaldetsport) March 14, 2024

congrats!! Eight Gold medals today for team Eritrea with a total of 16 medals at the All African Games in Accra as the men’s cycling team has snatched the Gold medal on the TTT today with an overwhelming difference of over a minute. pic.twitter.com/SKmoEvxUGD — Tesfaldet Mebrahtu (@tesfaldetsport) March 14, 2024

