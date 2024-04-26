Eritrea’s President Meets UN Envoy on Sudan Crisis

President Isaias expressed Eritrea’s support to the United Nations Secretary-General’s initiative as a viable mechanism for unifying all other efforts.

On April 25, President Isaias Afwerki of Eritrea met with Mr. Ramtane Lamamra, the United Nations Secretary-General Antonio Guterres’ Special Envoy for Sudan in Asmara.

During the discussion, President Isaias emphasized the complexities surrounding the Sudanese conflict, attributing the lack of progress to the proliferation of various initiatives and platforms.

President Isaias urged the UN Secretary-General to intensify efforts to curb the illicit flow of finance and arms through neighboring countries, which exacerbate the conflict in Sudan.

He also reaffirmed Eritrea’s commitment to supporting the UN Secretary General’s Initiative as a viable mechanism for consolidating all other efforts towards a resolution.

In response, Mr. Ramtane Lamamra elaborated on the measures undertaken by the United Nations and its institutions to promote peace in Sudan. He underscored the importance of providing support to Sudanese people who have been internally displaced or forced into exile due to the ongoing conflict.

The meeting, attended by Mr. Osman Saleh, Minister of Foreign Affairs, and representatives of UN Offices in Eritrea, signifies a concerted effort to address the complex dynamics of the Sudanese conflict.

As the international community continues to navigate the challenges in Sudan, diplomatic engagements like this serve as crucial stepping stones towards sustainable peace and stability in the region. Eritrea’s proactive involvement demonstrates its commitment to fostering peace and security not only within its borders but also in the broader East African region. [TN]

Erina's brief interview with UN Special Envoy for Sudan. pic.twitter.com/EZsIK9Q2aD — Ministry of Information, Eritrea (@shabait) April 25, 2024

Share this post: Facebook

Twitter

Telegram

WhatsApp

Email

Print

