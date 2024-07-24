Eritrea Suspends Ethiopian Airlines Flights: Here’s Why

In a significant development, Eritrea has announced the suspension of all Ethiopian Airlines flights to Asmara, effective September 30, 2024. This decision comes amid concerns over luggage theft, price gouging, and poor service quality.

Flights between Ethiopia and Eritrea had only resumed in 2018, after a 20-year hiatus due to longstanding conflicts between the two Horn of Africa nations. The resumption of flights was seen as a positive step towards normalizing relations and fostering greater connectivity in the region.

According to a statement posted on Ethiopian Airlines’ X page, the Eritrean Civil Aviation Authority issued the suspension notice without providing specific reasons initially and is seeking clarifications. However, a public notice (see below) published in local Eritrean newspapers shed light on the underlying issues.

The public notice from the Eritrean Civil Aviation Authority detailed several allegations against Ethiopian Airlines, citing “malicious trading practices” as a primary concern. The notice also highlighted systematic and organized luggage theft, pilferage, and damage. Additionally, it pointed out prolonged delays and loss of luggage with no compensations offered to affected passengers.

One of the most contentious points was the accusation of unjustified and unwarranted price hikes. Traveler often complain that ticket prices sometimes exceeded USD 800 for just a one-hour return flight, which has been deemed exorbitant and unfair.

Additionally, a recent policy change by the airline requiring all ticket sales outside Ethiopia to be conducted exclusively in US dollars may have been the final straw. This new directive likely created an unnecessary hurdle for Eritrean travelers in Asmara, who had previously been able to purchase tickets using the local currency.

Below is the full transcript of the Eritrean Civil Aviation Authority’s notice:

NOTICE: To All Ethiopian Airlines Travellers

“Cognizant of the consistent and persistent malicious trading practices pursued by Ethiopian Airlines in general and systematic and organized passengers’ luggage theft, pilferage, damage, prolonged delays and loss with no compensation in particular, coupled with unjustified and unwarranted price hikes and other irregularities witnessed. Moreover, repeated and relentless calls made on Ethiopian Airlines to rectify the above reference pitfalls and other irregularities imposed on the travelling public, borne no fruit yet. Bearing that in mind, the Civil Aviation Authority is compelled to suspend all Ethiopian Airlines flights destined to Eritrea, with effect from 30 September, 2024. In light of that, all Ethiopian Airlines travellers destined to the State of Eritrea are hereby, advised to adjust their flights and subsequently, look for other options as appropriate. The Civil Aviation Authority of the State of Eritrea

Asmara, Eritrea”

The suspension of Ethiopian Airlines flights to Asmara marks a setback in the burgeoning connectivity between Ethiopia and Eritrea. It remains to be seen how Ethiopian Airlines will respond to these allegations and what measures will be taken to address the concerns raised by the Eritrean authorities. For now, passengers are left seeking alternative routes and carriers for travel between the two countries. Besides the Ethiopian Airlines, Turkish, Egypt, and Saudi Airlines have regular flights to Eritrea.

