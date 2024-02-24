President El-Sisi Hosts Eritrean President Isaias Afwerki in Cairo

The significance of this visit extends far beyond the confines of bilateral relations.

President Abdel Fattah el-Sisi warmly welcomed President Isaias Afwerki of the State of Eritrea today as he commenced a three-day official visit to Cairo, following an invitation extended by the President. Upon his arrival, a formal reception ceremony was held at the Al-Ittihadiya Palace, complete with a guard of honor.

The ceremony was also attended by the Eritrean delegation that includes Foreign Minister Osman Saleh, and Mr. Fasil Ghebreselasie, Eritrea’s Ambassador to Egypt. From the Egyptian side, Mr. Sameh Shoukry, the Egyptian Foreign Minister, was present among other dignitaries.

This high-level meeting underscores Egypt and Eritrea’s commitment to deepening their strategic partnership.

During this visit, the two leaders are expected to engage in substantive discussions focusing on strengthening bilateral relations and regional and international issues of mutual interest.

Beyond the bilateral affairs, President El-Sisi and President Afwerki are expected to exchange views on pressing regional developments, with a particular focus on the Horn of Africa. Central to their discussions will be the ongoing crisis in Sudan, as well as security dynamics in the Red Sea region.

Additionally, special emphasis will be given to the need for an immediate ceasefire in the Gaza Strip, alongside the necessity of respecting Somalia’s sovereignty and supporting it in rejecting all actions that may encroach upon it.

The continued partnership between Eritrea and Egypt has the potential to become a cornerstone for regional peace and development, paving the way for enhanced cooperation not only between the two countries but also among their neighboring countries.

This visit, therefore, emphasizes the significance of dialogue and cooperation in addressing regional issues, indicating a collective approach towards shared challenges and opportunities on the global stage. [TN]

