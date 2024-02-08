President Isaias Afwerki Concludes 12-Day Working Visit to Italy

His prolonged visit offers a unique opportunity for potential Italian companies to directly engage with him and secure state guarantees for future joint development plans and investments.

President Isaias Afwerki and his delegation who were on a working visit to the Republic of Italy since 28 January, returned home this afternoon, 08 February. President Isaias, upon invitation by the Italian Government, departed for Italy on 28 January to participate in the Africa-Italy Summit convened on 29 February in Rome.

During his stay in Italy, President Isaias met and held talks with various senior Italian government officials, including Prime Minister Giorgia Meloni, focusing on bilateral ties and cooperation, especially in the sectors of road infrastructure, railway, ports, agriculture, innovation, fish resources, mining, and energy.

The presidential delegation visited production facilities and research centers, engaging in discussions with representatives of these institutions to enhance investment and cooperation.

On the margin of the Africa-Italy Summit, on 29 January, President Isaias held talks with President Hassan Sheikh Mohamud of the Federal Republic of Somalia and President William Ruto of the Republic of Kenya, focusing on the development of bilateral ties, cooperation, and issues of mutual interest.

The presidential delegation includes Mr. Osman Saleh, Minister of Foreign Affairs, and Ambassador Zemede Tekle, Commissioner of Culture and Sports. [MOI ERITREA]

President Isaias Afwerki & his delegation arrived in Rome in mid-day today. Main themes of the two-day, Africa-Italy Summit on fostering equal partnership include cooperation on: economy & infrastructure; food security; energy security & transition; vocational training & culture pic.twitter.com/Vzz52Y2NOA — Yemane G. Meskel 🇪🇷 (@hawelti) January 28, 2024

On margins of the Summit, Pre. Isaias met yeserday President Hassan S. Mahmud & President William Ruto respectively on bilateral ties & regional issues. Pre. Isaias also met Italian Minister of Agriculture & Food Security, Francesco Lollonrigida, on enhancement of strategic ties pic.twitter.com/O9o0UW3EpX — Yemane G. Meskel 🇪🇷 (@hawelti) January 30, 2024

PM Meloni for her part announced appointment of her principal Advisor for follow-up of all the investment portfolios in close consultation with GOE. To this end, several meetings between the delegation and relevant Italian Ministries and companies were already scheduled. pic.twitter.com/gbMIIvSwG8 — Yemane G. Meskel 🇪🇷 (@hawelti) January 30, 2024

Pre. Isaias & his delegation met this afternoon, at Palazzo Chigi in Rome, Italian PM Giorgia Meloni for extensive discussion on bilateral ties & partnership. Pre. Isaias broadly underlined investment opportunities in infrastructure, railway, ports, energy,agriculture & fisheries pic.twitter.com/S5q6lhhjT5 — Yemane G. Meskel 🇪🇷 (@hawelti) January 30, 2024

Pre. Isaias & his delegation had met, earlier in the day, Italian Minister of Energy, Gilberto P. Fratin, to discuss cooperation in mining, energy & manufacturing. The Italian Minister invoked historical ties & expressed readiness for cooperation in mining, capacity building… pic.twitter.com/UcMsYei8IC — Yemane G. Meskel 🇪🇷 (@hawelti) January 30, 2024

President Isaias & his delegation met yesterday evening Italian Minister of Culture, Gennaro Sangiuliano. Themes discussed include access to & establishment of Musuem in Asmara on archives of colonial period; formation of Joint Committee for archeological excavations in Adulis.. pic.twitter.com/UWzb1G5uiZ — Yemane G. Meskel 🇪🇷 (@hawelti) January 31, 2024

President Isaias Afwerki also met the Representative of Italian Agricultural Enterpreneurs, Mr. Coldritti A. Paretti, to discuss cooperation & emulation of best practices in the production and marketing of high quality agricultural produce pic.twitter.com/VjyS3jdbDB — Yemane G. Meskel 🇪🇷 (@hawelti) January 31, 2024

Pre. Isaias & his delegation held series of meetings with Minister of Enterprises; Minister of Youth & Sports; & Deputy Minister of Foreign Affairs in past two days. Discussions centered on cooperation & investment on Eritrea's sectors of comparative advantage & infrastructure pic.twitter.com/Sm7wicvgeg — Yemane G. Meskel 🇪🇷 (@hawelti) February 1, 2024

President Isaias Afwerki & his delegation met with CEO of Alpitour – an Italian company engaged in the hospitality & airline industries – for concrete & indepth discussions of investment in these sectors. The Delegation also visited a Waste Recycling Plant in the city of Viterbo pic.twitter.com/pX0uh1xlrh — Yemane G. Meskel 🇪🇷 (@hawelti) February 3, 2024

President Isaias & his delegation met yesterday evening Italian Defence Minister, Guido Crosetto. Discussions centered on synergetic bilateral cooperation on the basis of partnership & equality. Italian side expressed readiness to support Eritrea's role in security of the Red Sea pic.twitter.com/HtmMOB7IxW — Yemane G. Meskel 🇪🇷 (@hawelti) February 3, 2024

President Isaias Afwerki & his delegation visited, in the past two days, Ceramics and Food & Milk Processing Plants in the cities of Perugia and Norcia, in Umbria Region, to discuss prospects of exchange of best experiences, as well as, transfer of technology. pic.twitter.com/4gVMnGnhoN — Yemane G. Meskel 🇪🇷 (@hawelti) February 6, 2024

President Isaias Afwerki & his delegation visited, on Wednesday, HernauX Marble Factory – a global leader in terms of quality product & market share – in the city of Lucca (Tuscany Region) to discuss modalities of investment in a joint venture & transfer of technology & know-how pic.twitter.com/O3lUC5RtYS — Yemane G. Meskel 🇪🇷 (@hawelti) February 8, 2024

Pre. Isaias Afwerki & his delegation returned home in early afternoon hours today after a 12-day visit to Italy that included participation at Africa-Italy Summit & packed progs. of extensive meetings with Italian Ministers & CEOs of companies to enhance investment & cooperation. pic.twitter.com/wczQSYFlTt — Yemane G. Meskel 🇪🇷 (@hawelti) February 8, 2024

