China Energy Group Wins Solar PV Plant Contract In Eritrea

China’s CEEC wins 30MW solar photovoltaic contract in Dekemhare, Eritrea

The Ministry of Energy and Mines in Eritrea has announced the award of a contract for the design, supply, and installation of a 30 MW solar PV plant, battery storage system, and associated facilities. The project, named the Dekemhare 30MW Solar PV Project, signifies a significant step towards bolstering the country’s renewable energy infrastructure.

The contract, valued at ERN 31,370,277.26 and EUR 29,287.267.66, has been awarded to China Energy Engineering Group Shanxi Electric Power Construction Co., Ltd. The project is expected to commence on March 1, 2024, with a duration of 24 months, including a one-year defect liability period.

This initiative aims to address the energy needs of Eritrea while promoting sustainability and reducing carbon emissions. The solar plant is anticipated to contribute to the nation’s energy independence and support its commitment to renewable energy development.

A total of eleven bidders participated in the procurement process, with bids evaluated based on various criteria, including price and compliance with submission requirements. Among the bidders were companies from China, Spain, India, and Israel, reflecting the international interest in Eritrea’s renewable energy projects.

The selection of China Energy Engineering Group Shanxi Electric Power Construction Co., Ltd. underscores the expertise and capabilities required to undertake such a significant renewable energy project. The Ministry of Energy and Mines looks forward to the successful implementation of the Dekemhare 30MW Solar PV Project, which will contribute to Eritrea’s sustainable development goals and enhance its energy security.

(By Pooja Chandak | SolarQuarter)

