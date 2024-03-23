Eritrea Condemns Moscow Concert Hall Terror Attack

President Isaias Afwerki on Saturday extended condolences to Russian President Vladimir Putin and, through him, to the families of the victims and the people of the Russian Federation, in the wake of yesterday’s appalling terrorist shootings at the Crocus Moscow Concert Hall.

In his message, President Isaias unequivocally denounces the heinous and tragic act of terror that caused heavy casualties.

In solidarity with the mourning and grief over the victims of this terrorist attack, the Russian Embassy in Eritrea has lowered its national flag to half-mast.

On this solemn occasion, we, the people of Eritrea, also offer our deepest sympathies to the families who have lost loved ones and wish a swift recovery to the injured.

The Investigative Committee of Russia confirms that the death toll from the Crocus City Hall tragedy has tragically risen to 143.

Addressing the nation in the aftermath of the tragedy, President Putin announced that all individuals involved in the Crocus City Hall incident have been apprehended, and security forces are actively engaged in safeguarding against any further threats of mass murder. [TesfaNews]

