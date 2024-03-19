Eritrea’s President Congratulates Putin on Re-election

“Your re-election to a fifth term is a resounding testimony to the progress that the Russian Federation has achieved under your watch.” – President Isaias Afwerki

President Isaias Afwerki sent message of congratulations, on behalf of the people and Government of the State of Eritrea and on his own behalf, to President Vladimir Putin on his landslide victory in the Presidential elections of the Russian Federation.

In his message, President Isaias Afwerki stated: “your re-election to a fifth term is a resounding testimony to the progress that the Russian Federation has achieved under your watch”.

President Isaias further said that the auspicious occasion will afford the two countries an opportunity to design the bilateral ties of cooperation and understanding that already exists between the two countries and contribute significantly to the ongoing endeavors by the Global South for an equitable, representative and fair international order.

